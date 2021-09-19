Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) & Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Critical Survey

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Know Labs and Owlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 707.27 -$13.56 million N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Owlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Know Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Know Labs and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Owlet has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.65%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Know Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Know Labs and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -1,293.49% -233.36% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Owlet beats Know Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

