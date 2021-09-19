Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of RDSMY opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.