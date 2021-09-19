Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
NYSE:KOP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,336. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $629.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Koppers by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Koppers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Koppers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.