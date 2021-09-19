Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:KOP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,336. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $629.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Koppers by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Koppers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Koppers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

