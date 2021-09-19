Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,713,337 shares of company stock worth $123,268,014.

NASDAQ DNUT traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 5,721,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

