Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Down 46.7% in August

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,439. Kuboo has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Kuboo alerts:

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.