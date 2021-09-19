L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $52,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

