Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

