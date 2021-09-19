Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $2.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis reduced their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.85.

MBII opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,895 shares of company stock worth $125,691. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 477,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

