Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $816.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

