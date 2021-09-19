Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
NASDAQ:LE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $816.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.63.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
