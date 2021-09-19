Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Trading Down 5.1%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 1,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

LGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $777.45 million and a P/E ratio of 37.56.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

