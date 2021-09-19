Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

LTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

LTCH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.05. 6,334,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28. Latch has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $44,244,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $35,233,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.