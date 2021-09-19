Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Reaches $4.19 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $538,533.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00070989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00173574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.96 or 0.07028715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,629.13 or 0.99813936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.25 or 0.00847172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

