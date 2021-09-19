Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $160.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.93.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $153.05 on Thursday. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $31,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.