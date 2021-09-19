Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $101.28. 3,121,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,850. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.