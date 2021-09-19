Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY remained flat at $$4.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. Leoni has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

