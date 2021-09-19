LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LPL opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

