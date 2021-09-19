Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun Purchases 320,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $16.52 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 62,477 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 703,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 304,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 101,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

