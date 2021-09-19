Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005509 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $366,185.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00371658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.