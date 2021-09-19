Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Short Interest Update

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEV traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.45. 2,260,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,393. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.