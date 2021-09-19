LikeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $72,085.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $72,085.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00130743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046710 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,055,942,064 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,612,746 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

