Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €282.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €261.50 ($307.65) on Thursday. Linde has a 12 month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12 month high of €271.55 ($319.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion and a PE ratio of 49.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €259.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €245.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

