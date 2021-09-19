Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $5,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $154.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

