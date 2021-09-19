Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.55.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $337.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.