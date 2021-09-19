Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.87.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
NYSE:LMT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 808,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
