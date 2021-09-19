Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $97.80

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.80, but opened at $93.83. Logitech International shares last traded at $95.89, with a volume of 18,925 shares traded.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 114.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

