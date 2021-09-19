Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $9.29 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

