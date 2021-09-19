Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

