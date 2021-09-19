Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,011,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,134,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.19% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

