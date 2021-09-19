Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $112,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.89. 2,025,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,732. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

