Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $128.93 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $128,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in Axonics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Axonics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $72.44. 1,866,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

