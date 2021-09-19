Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $95.31 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $95,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 45,119,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,595,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

