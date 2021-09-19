Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 88,089 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.53% of Alliance Data Systems worth $79,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 840,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.