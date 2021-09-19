Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,240 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $106,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.20.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.96. 664,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.