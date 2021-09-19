Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 422,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $84,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 30,800,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,356,188. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.