Lossless Trading Down 14.3% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $246,590.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

