LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.74. LPL Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $146.81 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.