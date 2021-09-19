Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Down 35.2% in August

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

LYSDY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.45. 112,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,534. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

