Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of M stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

