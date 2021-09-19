Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.58. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 160,881 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magal Security Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Magal Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

