Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

