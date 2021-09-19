Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Up 0.4%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 11,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 12,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $77.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

