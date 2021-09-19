Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Up 0.4%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 11,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 12,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $77.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.
