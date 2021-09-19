Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of MLYBY opened at $5.95 on Friday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

