ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Down 5.3%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.75 and last traded at $110.93. Approximately 7,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 375,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.12.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after buying an additional 65,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

