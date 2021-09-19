Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post $89.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the lowest is $81.10 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10,531%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $260.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $879.90 million, with estimates ranging from $802.60 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,739,434. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

