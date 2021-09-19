Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 859,676 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.