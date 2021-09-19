Mark W. Jenkins Sells 5,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $330.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.43 and a 200-day moving average of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 793.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 27.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.