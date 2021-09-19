Mark W. Jenkins Sells 5,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30.

On Thursday, July 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $330.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.43 and a 200-day moving average of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 793.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 27.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.