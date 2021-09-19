Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives $17.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

