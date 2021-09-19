Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.30.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

