Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Materion posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Materion stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 491,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

