Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $763.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,157. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.78.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

